Brie Larson Shocks (And Delights) Fans With Tons Of Tattoos In Shirtless Selfie!

Brie Larson tried out a very different look on Sunday!

The Captain Marvel star is pretty much known for her girl-next-door good looks, so fans were floored when they saw pics of her on Instagram in which she was rocking tattoos on her forearm and torso — as well as a full sleeve on one arm! WHAT?!

Photos: Travis Barker’s Sweet Tattoo Tribute To Late Dog Blue

Oh, and one more — Evanascence lyrics “Don’t try to fix me, I’m not broken.” See the wild carousel of pics (below)!

The pics were so striking it took many fans a moment to see the caption:

“What it’s like you’ve never seen temporary tattoos before!”

Yes, the ink is of the disappearing variety. She didn’t say whether it was for a film role, but it’s probably a good guess she’s getting all tatted up for her top secret role in the upcoming tenth Fast and Furious movie. Star Vin Diesel said of the Fast X character known only as Tess that she would give fans “something you might not have expected but yearned for.”

That seems to accurately describe Brie Larson with tattoos! Many fans were quick to show the look some love, commenting:

“But have you considered making them permanent. You pull them off exceptionally well.” “There’s a whole new level of crush I didn’t know I could achieve and yet here we are” “On my knees” “I ALREADY HAVE A THING FOR WOMEN WITH TATTOOS AND THIS ISN’T HELPING”

A tattoo artist even said:

“Let’s make em real cause “

Something tells us she won’t be making the look permanent any time soon. After all she has a lot of roles yet to play in her career!

But what do YOU think of the look??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Brie Larson/Instagram.]