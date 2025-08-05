Oh No! Travis Barker Liked Bikini Pic Of His Son Landon's Girlfriend -- And Fans Have The ICK!

Travis Barker is getting slammed by fans, all because he liked a photo of his son Landon’s girlfriend in a bikini!

For those who don’t know, the 21-year-old singer has been dating Skyla Sanders, the 20-year-old daughter of filmmaker Rupert Sanders and model Liberty Ross, for several months now. They went Instagram official back in May, sharing a bunch of loved-up couple photos on their respective accounts. He also debuted a new tattoo of her name on the inside of his wrist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Landon Barker (@landonbarker)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skyla (@skylasanderss)

Related: Alabama & Landon Barker Under Consideration To Star In New Reality Show!

These posts are not what has the internet talking right now, though!

Back in June, Skyla shared a photo dump on the ‘gram, which included a sweet photo of her and Landon. But the first picture featured her posing in a string bikini while on a bed. And Landon’s dad liked it! See for yourself (below):

Yikes…

And check out the entire post (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skyla (@skylasanderss)

While Skyla shared the post less than two months ago, fans over on Reddit didn’t notice Travis liked the post until Monday, and they got the ick! They thought it was a really “creepy” move from the Blink-182 drummer! See the reactions (below):

“Weird behavior” “I literally yelled ewww.” “Absolutely gross! he should definitely know better!!” “Umm, that’s not creepy at all… ” “Idc if I was Kourtney this would make me uncomfortable :/”

Wonder what Kourtney Kardashian thinks about her husband liking her stepson’s girlfriend’s bikini picture?

However, others defended Travis! They pointed out that the musician likely liked the post to support his son since he is in two of the pictures. They wrote:

“His son is included in the photos on this post. He’s comes off more as a parent who just likes whatever his kids/family posts. They all like each other’s photos. Yall reaching a bit with this one” “Not saying he doesn’t check her because he probably does. But his son is in two of those photos.” “He will like every single post he ever sees.”

These fans aren’t wrong! He will like everything on his kids’ social media, even if the posts are a bit on the racy side!

But what are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you feel this was creepy of Travis? Or do you believe it was harmless, and he liked Skyla’s post because of Landon? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Landon Barker/Skyla Sanders/Instagram, Complex/YouTube]