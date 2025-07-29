Alabama & Landon Barker Under Consideration To Star In New Reality Show: REPORT

Bravo has had so much fun with their Next Gen NYC reality show that they’re taking things to El Lay… and they want Alabama and Landon Barker to be their newest next generation stars on the west coast!

According to a report published by the US Sun on Monday, Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler‘s kids are being considered for the network’s forthcoming west coast spinoff after Bravo had such success with the east coast turn of its younger-generation reality TV series.

Related: Alabama Barker Reveals Battle With ‘Severe’ Health Anxiety

A production insider told the outlet “a slew of celebrity kids” are being considered for Bravo’s Cali spin-off, which is called Next Gen LA. And while the lineup is not finalized yet, two youngsters are reportedly far ahead of the rest of the pack:

“A lot of names are floating in and out as the lineup is not yet finalized, but two names that are the most locked down are Alabama and Landon Barker.”

And it’s not just talk! The 21-year-old and his 19-year-old sister have already filmed tests, apparently, and it sounds like producers are excited about how they came across on camera:

“They’ve already done some test shooting and producers are very happy with what they’re seeing.”

Wow!

The inneresting dynamic is Kourtney Kardashian. After all, the kids’ step momma has been keen to step back from TV. Thus, to that end, it sounds like she’s not down to be part of whatever filming might end up happening:

“Travis and Kourtney are fully on board and supportive of it, but want to be minimally involved. They’ll most likely pop in for a scene or two, but for the most part, they will stay away and let the kids do this as their own project.”

That last part is super important for Landon and Alabama. ESPECIALLY Alabama! The insider explained:

“Alabama especially is excited for the world to see more of her as her own person and not just her dad’s daughter.”

BTW, some Real Housewives stars have been doing interviews lately in which they’ve revealed their kids are being considered for the spinoff show, too.

Related: Lala Kent Admits THIS Bravo Feud Was Her Fault!

Former RHOBH star Adrienne Maloof told SiriusXM that her sons Gavin, 22, and twins Colin and Christian, 19, are being considered. And RHOA alum Cynthia Bailey also recently admitted her daughter Noelle Robinson, 25, was approached to do the show.

It’ll be fascinating to see who gets cast! Thoughts, y’all?! Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Alabama Barker/Instagram/Landon Barker/Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]