Travis & Jason Kelce’s Dad Ed’s Longtime Girlfriend Dead At 74

Ed Kelce is mourning the loss of his love.

Travis and Jason Kelce’s father took to Facebook on Saturday to share heartbreaking news: his longtime girlfriend Maureen Maguire has passed away at 74 years old. Ed shared a link to Maureen’s obituary, which reads:

“Maureen Maguire, born November 21, 1950, in the Bronx, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.”

It goes on:

“Maureen found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She loved the beach — especially the shore — and had a deep affection for dogs. In recent years, she spent treasured time in Cape May with her family, enjoying peaceful days by the ocean. She also grew an unexpected love for football later in life, sharing many laughs and adventures with her beloved friend Ed Kelce and her loyal dog Butch. Together, they traveled often and attended football games and concerts, and embraced every opportunity to enjoy life to the fullest.”

It sounds like she lived a terrific life.

As of now, Maureen’s cause of death is not clear. But she is survived by her three children, six grandchildren, and two siblings.

Our hearts are with Maureen’s loved ones during this devastating time. Rest in peace.

