Travis Kelce Blasts 'Entitled' Fan Who Accosted Jason & Kylie!

Travis Kelce is always on team Kylie Kelce!

Remember last month when that video went crazy viral showing Jason Kelce and his wife getting into a bit of a tiff with a fan in New Jersey?? You know, back when the couple were just trying to enjoy a date night, and they were rudely cornered in a parking lot by an “entitled” fan who DEMANDED a photo?! Yeah… THAT!

Of course, most of us loved to see Kylie standing her ground — Trav included! He spoke about the situation on the most recent Bussin’ With The Boys podcast episode, where he said:

“This lady tries to come in and be entitled, telling Jason and Kylie like, ‘You have to take a picture with my kid. Like, you’re doing it now.’ It escalated into something that it shouldn’t have even been.”

He praised his sister-in-law for her “toughness” and her “don’t f**k with me” attitude. The Kansas City Chiefs player then added of his family:

“[Jason and Kylie are] the nicest people until you take it to that point … ‘Now I gotta choke somebody in this bitch.'”

We love to see this fam always sticking up for each other! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

