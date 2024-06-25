Travis Kelce Reveals Exact Moment He Started ‘To Fall’ For Taylor Swift & Talks Navigating Public Romance!

Travis Kelce remembers the very instant he started to have real feelings for Taylor Swift! And it’s seriously so sweet!

On Monday, the NFL star sat down on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast and got super candid about his high-profile romance with the pop star — including letting fans in on the moment he started “to fall” for the singer! OMG! He told hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan:

“The first game she came to against the Bears, I was like, ‘OK, I could probably set you up with everything.’ And she just walked right through the front door. There’s no going down talking to security, making sure she gets to her — she was just like, ‘I just want to be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody.’ She got beaucoup points for that. I was like, ‘Damn, she’s in the madness. She wants to support me and do things like that.’ She really won me over with that one.”

Such a simple gesture and yet it clearly meant so much to the Kansas City Chiefs player. Love it!

Related: Taylor Is Still SO Giddy Over Travis’ Eras Tour Surprise: ‘Swooning’!

By the way, this game was back in September 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium. Taylor’s appearance confirmed the romance rumors at the time — and thus began the most epic love story! Back then, an eyewitness told ET that the singer was “just so very normal, just watching the game casually with Mama Kelce [Donna Kelce].” See (below)!

The same thing happened at the 2024 Super Bowl when TayTay hung with family and friends in a box before making her way to the field to celebrate with the tight end, Travis recalled:

“She’s very self-aware… she understands situations like that. I think that’s why I started to really fall for her. How genuine she is around friends, family. It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention. She just keeps it so chill and so cool.”

(WATCH) Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs #SuperBowl victory #SuperBowlLVIII ???? CBS pic.twitter.com/Fdqb2a6KLE — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 12, 2024

Elsewhere in the episode, the athlete opened up about how he has been navigating a very public romance, saying:

“You want to keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to hide anything, you know? That’s my girl. That’s my lady. So, it’s like, I’m proud of that. I’m not sitting here trying to juggle, ‘How am I going to keep this under wraps? You just don’t want to let everybody into your personal life and be able to comment knowing that everything she does is getting a headline.”

His lady?! Awww!

While he’s clearly so in love and happy, there has been one downside to this relationship, the football player admitted:

“I’ve had fun with just about every aspect of it. It’s just, when you’re at home, you want privacy. And you don’t always get that.”

The 34-year-old did have to move because the attention he was getting at the start of the romance was so crazy, so we get why that would be frustrating! Thankfully, it hasn’t gotten in the way of the relationship at all! So different from Taylor’s last long-term romance with Joe Alwyn, that’s for sure! Ch-ch-check out all his ADORBZ comments (below)!

Reactions?!? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]