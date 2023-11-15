Travis Kelce Reflects On Moment Taylor Swift Changed Karma Lyrics For Him: ‘She Really Just Said That’

Travis Kelce was just as surprised as everybody else to hear Taylor Swift’s Karma lyric change!

During Wednesday’s episode of the New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s big brother Jason asked him a burning question:

“How does it feel to officially be ‘the guy on the Chiefs?’”

He, of course, was referencing how the Love Story singer switched up her lyrics to give the footballer a special shout-out during an Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, Argentina over the weekend:

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me”

Funny enough, Travis knew he had some sort of shout-out to look forward to, but he was still “shocked” when it happened! He told his brother:

“I had no clue. Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me. It was like, ‘Oh, she really just said that.’”

He must be feeling pretty special!

The moment took him by surprise so much that he even awkwardly missed a high five from Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift. And for that, he apologizes! He said:

“Mr. Swift, I apologize big guy. I never miss a high five too. It’s the most electric thing you can do at an event.”

We don’t think the 71-year-old took it too personally, though… He was, after all, wearing a Chiefs lanyard!

