Travis Kelce Reveals JAW-DROPPING Cost Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite!

Travis Kelce coughed up the dough at the Super Bowl. A LOT of dough.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end always enjoys having Taylor Swift at his games. She’s his girlfriend, his biggest supporter, an all all around global icon, and she brings even more attention to the games! So why wouldn’t he want her there for the NFL’s biggest game of the year?? Well, we can think of one reason: the price tag for entry! But for Travis, it was worth every penny!

Related: Insider Claims J.Lo Wants To Take Millions From Ben Affleck In Divorce!

During a clip from Netflix’s new football show Receiver, the 34-year-old finally admitted how much he paid for that luxury Super Bowl suite Taylor and all of her friends got to sit pretty in to witness the Chiefs claim a victory against the San Francisco 49ers, and we’ll just say our jaws are on the floor!

During a conversation with 49ers tight end George Kittle, Trav admitted he spent a whopping $3 MILLION on the private suite!

Holy s**t!!!

Travis’ family got to join Taylor in the luxury digs, too, and they all got to see the Chiefs claim the win. But is that just TOO much money?! Well, you can’t put a price tag on Taylor! Besides, we’re sure that she’s hooked Travis up with some expensive amenities, too. But that HAD to hurt his wallet! Ha! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Good Morning America/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]