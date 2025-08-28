Oh No! Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift's Proposal Was Almost Ruined Moments Before!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s proposal was almost not-so-magical!

During The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma on Tuesday, Ed Kelce gave us so many details about the engagement. DEFINITELY more than he was supposed to! LOLz! We know Travis popped the question about two weeks ago in the backyard of his Kansas home — that’s around the time that Tay’s interview with the New Heights podcast dropped on August 13. Word on the street is that Travis set up everything during the pod! Taylor was distracted that whole time, so he had the florists move all the flowers and decorations in. Then it all went down after the episode! We haven’t heard any official confirmation about that… However, it would be the perfect distraction if true!

We do know some things though, thanks to Papa Kelce! According to Ed, the couple “were going to go out to dinner and she was ready to go,” but Travis asked Taylor “to go out in the garden” to have a glass of wine before they left. The Kansas City Chiefs player’s father continued:

“They went out there and I think she knew something was up because as they approached, as they walked out there, she could see suddenly there’s a lot more flowers out there. You see the way that’s decorated.”

Ed said it “was all decorated by some people that help Travis out with a lot of things,” and “they got it all ready.” (Again, during the pod? Genius if true…)

Apparently, the workers needed a code word before Travis and Taylor went outside — because they almost ruined the whole thing! They were still there! His assistants were then scrambling to hide! Ed recalled:

“They actually saw [Travis and Taylor] coming. They hid in the bushes so they weren’t part of it.”

OMG!!!

Could you imagine Tay stepping out to this beautiful display, about to experience one of the best moments of her life with the love of her life, and a random person is in the middle of it? It’s a good thing they moved fast! But damn, they are so lucky! We mean, they likely witnessed the proposal from the bushes! Face down in the dirt, maybe, but still! Perfectly still, in fact! LOLz!

Reactions to this hilarious behind-the-scenes tidbit? Let us know!

