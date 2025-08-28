Travis Kelce Seemingly Unfollowed Barstool Show For Reposting Old Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory!

Travis Kelce is shutting out his haters!

While most of the world has been celebrating his proposal to Taylor Swift, not everyone has been so nice about his engagement! On Wednesday, just one day after the engagement news went live, the Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take shared a nasty conspiracy theory about the couple to Instagram! WTF?

Related: Taylor Fans Think Travis Hid A Secret Detail In The Engagement Ring!

This is a podcast he’s been a guest on, too! But we doubt that’ll ever happen again after this! In honor of the engagement news, Pardon My Take re-posted an old and insensitive clip of comedian Stavros Halkias going OFF on the tight end. He lashed out:

“The Travis Kelce inevitable Amazon Prime, f**king direct to Amazon action movie career that that f**king prick is clearly trying to set up. Doesn’t even f**king focus on football.”

He also brought up a running theory that Taylor and Travis’ romance is fake and just for PR, adding:

“Gets a fake relationship. Gets the vaccine. So, the Illuminati gave him a f**king billionaire girlfriend so he can be in f**king movies. Hasn’t f**king focused on football all f**king … year.”

Oof. Travis has been candid about getting a little distracted last season, so this isn’t a completely wrong take. But the fake relationship comment has gotta be frustrating!

Stavros went on to criticize the NFL for using the romance to bring “little girls” to the sport:

“The team sucks d**k. The team sucks f**king d**k. And then the NFL just fixes it so they can f**king go, who’s the better storyline to get f**king little girls to buy Stanley Cup f**king Chiefs gear now. Now we got f**king Travis Kelce on Stanley Cups in third grade. F**k it.”

And, let’s remember, this was posted as a reaction to the engagement news, with the caption, “NFL rigged.” Harsh AF!!! Watch (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pardon My Take (@pardonmytake)

Ouch.

Pretty much everything Travis is proud of — his romance and the fact it’s introducing more people to the sport — was just put on blast! Brutal!

The athlete was a guest on the podcast 2 years ago, and his brother Jason was interviewed just 6 months ago. But as a result of seeing this video, according to eagle-eyed fans on Reddit and X (Twitter), Travis unfollowed the account on Instagram and other social platforms. He’s DONE. Wow. Can’t blame him for cutting ties! What a mean way to react to his happy news!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Tell us (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]