REVEALED: When & Where Travis Kelce Proposed To Taylor Swift -- Plus So Much More!!

Travis Kelce popped the question to Taylor Swift WEEKS ago, the pro athlete’s dad Ed Kelce now confirms!

On Tuesday, hours after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the Shake It Off crooner revealed on Instagram that they are now engaged (!!!), the NFL star’s father popped up in a new interview with a Cleveland, Ohio news outlet relaying all he knows about the backstory behind it!

Speaking to News Channel 5 reporter John Kosich straight outta the Kelce fam’s hometown of Cleveland, Ed revealed Travis proposed to Taylor about — but not quite — two weeks ago. Ed said:

“Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago.”

Not quite two weeks ago, huh?! You know what else happened “not quite two weeks ago”?? Yep! Taylor’s awesome appearance on Travis and bro Jason Kelce‘s New Heights podcast! Remember that little factoid, because we are gonna come back to it.

Anyways, Ed went on to recount some of the details about how Travis had been “a little antsy” about doing it before he actually dropped down on one knee and took his shot:

“He was going to put it off ’til this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off ’til this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event. And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event … when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you.”

Interestingly enough, Ed also said Taylor’s dad Scott Swift was telling Travis the same thing! So, the old guys were giving good advice to the young whipper-snapper! LOLz!

From there, Ed said the garden where Travis popped the question is a special spot in Lee’s Summit, Missouri outside of Kansas City. The couple had been about to go to dinner when the football star nudged his soon-to-be-fiancée and said they should have a drink in the garden first:

“He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘let’s go out and have a glass of wine,’ … they got out there, and that’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful. They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great.”

Awww!

And even though Ed knew that the the proposal was going to happen beforehand, he still officially found out after the fact like everybody else in the couple’s inner circle. In fact, Ed said he was at a Philadelphia Eagles practice at the time when he got a FaceTime call from the duo:

“I was at … an Eagles practice, a public practice that they had a lot of people that, well, the Eagles had 60,000 people at a public practice two weeks ago on a Sunday night. So, at that practice … I got a FaceTime call from them, and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say, and they let us know.”

And from there, it’s been all happiness! Ed recounted the fam’s trip to KC this past weekend for the airing of the ESPN doc The Kingdom, and noted how happy the couple was then:

“We actually went to a thing in KC Sunday night, which was an ESPN airing of The Kingdom and went to that, and his mother and I went with him back to his house for dinner, where Taylor made dinner, and we had a wonderful dinner with them outside on the patio and to just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other. It’s truly kinda neat.”

And Ed summed the whole interview up in the most perfect and heartwarming way:

“They’re just two young people very much in love, cast in a spotlight that they really haven’t sought but kind of followed with their success in their respective fields.”

He ain’t lying!

Also, remember how we mentioned New Heights up top? Fans are starting to put two and two together on Ed’s “not quite two weeks ago” timeline coupled with the podcast’s recording date to land on the likelihood that Travis proposed to Taylor just hours after the podcast chat took YouTube by storm! See (below):

????| Based on when the podcast was recorded and Travis proposing right before they went out for dinner…it seems like Travis proposed to Taylor hours after the New Heights podcast was recorded ???? pic.twitter.com/zWRT8AVoEu — Taylor Swift Updates ❤️‍???? (@swifferupdates) August 26, 2025

Looove that!

What a special freakin’ day! One they will remember forever. And we will remember it forever, too! LOLz!

Reactions, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

