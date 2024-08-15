Travis Kelce Won't Propose To Taylor Swift Without A Prenup: REPORT

Taking no chances!

Life & Style is reporting that Travis Kelce won’t even pop the question to his girlfriend Taylor Swift without a prenup already in place. Although this isn’t common practice necessarily, we guess they both have a lot to protect!

Related: The Taylor Swift Girlfriend Effect Is REAL!

The source divulged:

“This is a lot further along than either Taylor or Travis would care to admit, since they’ve considered themselves unofficially engaged for a while and are both 100 percent committed to spending the rest of their lives together and starting a family. The formalities are just their schedules that have gotten in the way, as well as the logistics of a prenup, which is obviously complicated by the vast amounts of money involved on both sides.”

According to reports, Tay is worth a BILLION while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s net worth is somewhere around 70 million.

The insider went on:

“There’s just no way Taylor would walk down the aisle without a prenup. They both want it figured out before Travis gets down on one knee.”

Considering we report on divorces that are dragged out YEARS without prenups, this is a smart move.

This news follows rumors that Travy went to 40 shops to find the perfect engagement ring for his songbird girlfriend. There are also other reports that the duo are already engaged! Either way, we know they both have great teams around them who will make sure their respective brands and assets are SUPER protected.

Thoughts on this, Perezcious readers? SOUND OFF in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/NBC]