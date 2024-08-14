Got A Tip?

Patrick Mahomes Says Taylor Swift Got Travis Kelce To Grow Out His Hair!

Taylor Swift has a BIG influence on Travis Kelce! More than some of his BFFs!

Earlier this summer, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end debuted a new look while getting back into training camp with his team. Instead of his classic buzz cut and beard combo, the 34-year old opted for a mustache and longer locks! Plenty of fans welcomed the change. And, well, you can apparently thank the Eras Tour performer for it!

During an SiriusXM NFL Radio interview which aired on Tuesday, Trav’s Chiefs teammate and BFF Patrick Mahomes revealed Tay was actually the one who got Travis to grow out his hair — despite the quarterback attempting to persuade him to for a long time! He dished:

“I’ve been trying to get him to grow his hair out and all of a sudden Taylor gets him to do it.”

HA! Sorry, Patrick! Sometimes a little feminine influence is just what a guy needs!

Do YOU like Travis’ new look?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Kansas City Chiefs/TikTok, Jimmy Kimmel Live, & SiriusXM/YouTube]

Aug 14, 2024 09:00am PDT

