Travis Scott Shuts Down Rumors Of Cheating On Kylie Jenner With Rumored Ex Rojean Kar!

Has Travis Scott been cheating on Kylie Jenner with one of his rumored ex-girlfriends?!

For those who haven’t been keeping up, there have been rumors swirling around for a long time now that the 31-year-old rapper had been in an ongoing relationship with an Instagram model named Rojean Kar (known as @yungsweetro on social media). There is even previous photo evidence on Instagram of the two being linked together as far back as 2013, with the girl referring to him as her “homie” in one post. You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

And of course, Travis began dating Kylie in 2017 and later welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster in 2018. However, when news broke about the couple’s short-lived split in 2019, fans speculated the reason for it was the Goosebumps artist cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum with Rojean after the two posted pictures from similar locations over the past year. Previously, fans shared that the two were on the same skiing trip when Travis posted an IG pic on March 10, 2018, and she shared one on March 11, 2018, from a similar snow-cover location (below).

So many concluded that these photos meant they were carrying on a secret affair – but Rojean shut down the rumors on Instagram Stories at the time. She stated:

“None of these rumors are true, it’s just the internet creating a false narrative. Please stop spreading lies and leave him, her & I alone because it’s affecting real lives. Thank you.”

This should be the end of the story, right? Well, that’s not the case! New cheating rumors are running rampant on social media after fans noticed Rojean and Travis were allegedly hanging out again. Days ago, the social media personality shared a video online where she could be seen on the set of some sort of project with the musician in the background, captioning it:

“I’m directing obvi.”

When The Shade Room posted a side-by-side of Travis on set and a picture of her post, Rojean wrote in a since-deleted comment:

“I didn’t even realize he was there. Y’all need to stop perpetuating this s**t.”

After receiving criticism from followers for allegedly sharing cryptic and shady messages towards Kylie in the past, Rojean also replied in the comments section:

“maybe you think about her all day long but I sure don’t.”

You can see the post HERE. But that’s not all…

The Sicko Mode artist then hopped on Instagram Story Sunday – claiming he does not know who Rojean even is! He wrote:

“A lot of weird s**t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. ​​I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

Umm… So did he forget there are photos of them together all over the internet??

As you can probably imagine, this statement did not sit well with Rojean. She posted a video on IG Stories (FYI, her account has since been made private), calling Travis out for lying about not knowing her:

“Okay, so what we’re not going to do is we’re not going to lie on me because…I’ve been good. I posted whatever f**king Story you guys wanted me to post. I pretended I didn’t know you, went along with whatever f**king narrative you guys wanted to no matter how much bulls**t I got from it. But to say you don’t know me and you’ve never been with me, when you’ve definitely been with me, when everyone’s seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me…c’mon. C’mon, sir.”

Rojean continued:

“Even this Valentine’s Day, I saw you, I ran out the door, and you had every single girl I know blowing me up, like ‘Trav‘s asking for you, come back.’ Are we pretending that didn’t happen too? Like, c’mon. You cheat on that bitch every single night. The whole f**king city sees it. Don’t do this.”

She then added in a follow-up video:

“Imagine trying to convince the internet that you don’t know someone and that someone has a bunch of naked videos and pictures of you. Can you imagine if I was one of those bitches? … I really hope your PR stunt, happy family s**t, goes well and the whole world buys it even though you’re the s**tiest human being that has ever walked.”

WHOA… You can ch-ch-check out the video (below):

And there’s more! Travis went on to fire back at Rojean by sharing a picture from his Valentine’s Day celebration this year and writing alongside a bunch of eye-roll emojis:

“If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me”

Messy, messy, messy! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Travis has been cheating on Kylie? Or are you not buying these rumors? Let us know in the comments below!

