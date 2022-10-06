Kanye West Admits He Has A 'Crush' On Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie But Says Everyone Knows Already!

Kanye West has caught feelings for Kylie Jenner’s bestie Stassie Karanikolaou!

As part of his Instagram tirade, the rapper made an unexpected and unprompted revelation — he’s crushing hard on Stassie! On Thursday, he reposted one of Kylie’s photos showing her getting ready for the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week. It’s a bit unclear why he chose the pic, but perhaps he’s trying to get Kylie’s attention!

He made his big confession in the caption while explaining he had several people snuck into the show, where he made his runway debut as a model. Kanye wrote:

“OK OK OK I’LL ADMIT I GOT JOHAN TO SNEAK ANASTASIA VICTORIA AND CARTER INTO THE BALENCIAGA SHOW AND YES THE WHOLE WORLD KNOWS I GOT A CRUSH ON STAS“

Sorry, WHAT?! He continued:

“BUT VICTORIA IS DOPE TOO I JUST FEEL DOPE PEOPLE SHOULD NOT BE HELD BACK BY FEAR OF LOOSING ANYTHING JUST LIKE I TOLD MATT WILLIAMS IF YOU LOOSE ANYTHING BECAUSE OF MY POST I’M HERE THERE’S A CHOICE TO THE CALABASAS MAFIA”

Could Kanye and Stassie become a thing?!

FYI, “Jonah” may refer to Balenciaga’s VIP and couture relations director, Johan Fleury, while Anastasia is Stassie’s full name. Carter might be Carter Gregory, Stassie’s friend and sometimes rumored love interest. Victoria is likely Victoria Villarroal, another friend and former assistant of Kylie’s. Last month Ye posted a pic of her on his feed, writing:

“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kylie and Kim do. Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family.”

So far, neither Kylie nor Stassie, 25, have commented on the crush reveal. We can say the whole world didn’t know it as we sure didn’t! Innerestingly, this comes while Kanye is reportedly dating model Candice Swanepoel. Bet she doesn’t love him discussing his crushes online! Oof!

As we mentioned, Ye opened the Balenciaga show on Sunday with several family members watching. Alongside Kylie were Khloé Kardashian and his 9-year-old daughter North West. The big moment has quickly been buried under a ton of drama following the designer’s Yeezy show on Monday.

The 45-year-old’s decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt alongside his models and conservative talk show host Candace Owens has rattled most fans, famous friends, and fashion critics. He’s found himself at the forefront of a massive controversy this week, clapping back at haters and even continuing his feud with Adidas (as well as many others).

Several other celebs have also received unexpected shoutouts from Kim Kardashian’s ex — though for less favorable reasons than Stassie! After condemning Kanye’s decision to bully Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for criticizing him, Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber have gotten both barrels from the rapper. Even Khloé found herself at the receiving end of the performer’s online rants after she tried to stand up for her sister! It’s been a WEEK for Ye — and it’s not even over yet! LOLz!

Now, we’ll just have to wait and see if Stassie reacts to Kanye’s crush! What do you make of this possible pair?! Sound OFF (below)!

