Travis Scott Reflects On ‘Devastating’ Astroworld Tragedy Two Years Later: 'I Always Think About It'

Travis Scott will never forget the tragedy that occurred at his Astroworld Festival.

Back on November 10, 2021, 50,000 people attended the concert at NRG Park in Houston, Texas. But things took a horrifying turn when the crowd surged toward the stage while Travis performed, resulting in thousands of injuries — and the deaths of ten audience members. And now in a new interview with GQ, the 32-year-old rapper opened up about how much that “devastating” night still weighs on him two years later:

“I always think about it. Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost.”

Travis added:

“You just feel for those people. And their families.”

When asked if the deadly concert influenced his new album Utopia, the Goosebumps artists admitted it took “months” to get back into the studio to work on the project. But once he began creating music again, the process became “therapeutic” for him and helped him get through the tragedy:

“Making music, you think about things that go on in life and things that happen in your life, and you dial in on things. That moment for families, for the city, you know, it was devastating. And when it came to making, like even finishing the album…I got back into it probably like, I don’t know, months and months and months after. And the idea of just even getting back into music, working on music and just even getting into that, was therapeutic of being able to channel some of the energy into production and sounds and finishing it.”

In fact, through the process, he did end up making a track on the album about the events that transpired in Houston. Travis explained to the outlet the track My Eyes is about “the things I deal with on a day-to-day basis and the fact of how it could be misunderstood and the struggles of life and all aspects of life,” adding:

“The constant weight that’s put on. That you carry, you know. And just a vision through my eyes.”

Stormi Webster’s dad goes on to say a set of “emotional” lyrics that clearly reference the tragedy, saying:

“I replay them nights, and right by my side, all I see is a sea of people that ride wit’ me. / If they just knew what Scotty would do to jump off the stage and save him a child.”

And ultimately, when people listen to the song, Travis hopes to come away with a different perspective on his life. He told the outlet he wants fans “to know I have pain too” through this track, explaining:

“I have concerns, things that I think about, and the things I see on a day-to-day basis I think about them. And every day I want to find change in the things, to make things better, make myself better. It’s just like: I go through things like everyone else. And even recently through something like I never could imagine.”

It was a heartbreaking situation for the community and the victim's families. Here's hoping Travis has learned from this and prioritizes concert safety moving forward.

