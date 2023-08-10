At Least 60 Injured At Travis Scott's Concert In Rome

Yet another Travis Scott concert has been shrouded in controversy after a Roman fire department received “hundreds of calls” during his performance in the Italian Capital.

On Monday, the 32-year-old rapper kicked off his Utopia tour at Rome’s Circus Maximus, where excited fans gathered en masse to celebrate the release of his latest album. Except things didn’t exactly go as planned…

According to Rome’s civil protection department via CNN, at least 60 concertgoers required medical attention after an unidentified individual sprayed PEPPER SPRAY into the massive crowd.

WTF!!

Who would do that?! Those poor people! As if there wasn’t enough superstition going into a Travis Scott concert already… That’s not all, though. The department added that a 14-year-old boy was also in need of medical attention after he allegedly attempted to bypass security to experience the concert for free by scaling a wall — but that he somehow ended up falling 13 feet from the top, leading to a hospitalization.

WOW. We hope he’s okay!

Oh, yeah, and we can’t forget about what REALLY got the ancient city up in arms…

If you didn’t see, Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy brought out disgraced rapper Kanye West during the production, which led to a massive eruption of excitement from the 70,000-person crowd. See (below):

“There is no UTOPIA without Kanye West, there is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. ???????? pic.twitter.com/q8sGPRuAfD — LA FLAME (@TraviscoxtDaily) August 8, 2023

However, all the ruckus and hype actually caused Roman citizens to fear there was something dangerous going on… an earthquake! That’s right, at around 10:30 p.m. local time Monday night, residents took to social media to question if a natural disaster was underway, before flooding the local fire department with calls. Italy’s fire service told CNN they received “hundreds of calls” with concern. But this was no act of nature… The detectable rumbling was apparently the result of the tens of thousands of fans jumping in unison during the music!

WOW.

But it’s certainly no cause for celebration… According to Italian news station AGI, Alfonsina Russo, director of the head of the Colosseum Archeological Park, has called for concerts to come to an end at the historical Circus Maximus, aside from operas and ballets. She told the outlet:

“The Circus Maximus is a monument. It is not a stadium, not a concert hall. These mega rock concerts put it at risk, including the Palatine Hill nearby. Rock concerts should be held in stadiums so as not to endanger public safety.”

Sheesh, what a way to kick off a tour…

We can’t help but be reminded of the tragic Astroworld Festival crowd surge in Houston, Texas, nearly two years ago, which left 10 dead and dozens more injured. We hope future concerts can go smoothly and without any injuries… What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share in the comments down below.

