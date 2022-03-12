Family Of Astroworld Victim Calls For Gag Order On Travis Scott’s New Charity Project, Says It's A 'PR Stunt'

Apparently, Travis Scott’s plan for a new charitable initiative in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy did not go down well with everyone.

As we previously reported, the rapper announced earlier this week the news of Project HEAL, a charity aimed “to take much-needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be” following the mass casualty event, where 10 people lost their lives during a crowd surge. Take a look at the statement (below):

Related: Halyna Hutchins’ Attorney Slams Alec Baldwin For Blaming Her For Rust Shooting



However, one of the Astroworld victims’ families has blasted the project, claiming he violated a gag order approved by a judge last month that limited the discussion surrounding the case in ways that could potentially sway jurors. According to TMZ, the family of the youngest Astroworld Festival victim, Ezra Blount, is deeply upset by the launch of Project HEAL. In fact, they are so enraged by it they have filed legal documents asking a judge to amend the gag order so that everyone – not just the attorneys – involved in the case are barred from making any public statements related to the issue. This would essentially block Travis from making anymore announcements regarding Project HEAL. Alternatively, they would also like the judge to consider having it scrapped entirely.

His father, Treston Blount, argued that Travis’ charity initiative was nothing more than a “highly sophisticated marketing campaign” in order to win favor with potential jurors during the court proceedings for their lawsuit against him. He specifically called out the “look at me” press release issued to the television and print media in Harris County, Texas – the location of where the jury will be selected. Speaking to Rolling Stone, his grandmother Tericia Blount further remarked:

“It’s a PR stunt. He’s pretty much trying to sway the jurors before they’re even assembled. He’s trying to make himself look good, but it doesn’t look that way to someone with our eyes. What we’re seeing is that he’s done wrong, and now he’s trying to be the good guy and trying to give his own verdict on safety.”

But in an inneresting twist, TMZ reported that Travis’ legal team argued back that it was actually Blount’s lawyer who violated the gag order by “publicly disparaging” the artist. What?! The Goosebumps artist attorneys further said that the philanthropy efforts are genuine, noting that he was only continuing his “long history of giving back to his hometown.”

But there is more…

According to Rolling Stone, they also noted that adding Travis to the gag order “runs afoul of the First Amendment” due to it potentially blocking him from speaking out about charity endeavors that either happened before last year’s concert or “almost immediately afterword.”

What are your thoughts on this matter, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with the Blount’s that the gag order should include Scott or just be scrapped altogether? Let us in the comments!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]