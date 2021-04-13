The KarJenner Fam Comes Up Big For True Thompson's Terrific Third Birthday!

Happy birthday, True Thompson!

The terrific toddler turned THREE YEARS OLD on Monday!

Mom Khloé Kardashian and dad Tristan Thompson are no doubt thrilled for the big event, and their adorable little daughter’s continued growth, health, and development. The little girl is thriving, to put it mildly!

And what three-year-old’s birthday would be complete without a big celebration, anyways?!

Below, we’ve compiled all the public KarJenner family nods to True’s special day on Monday, April 12. And, we’ve got highlights from a very special, family-filled birthday party for the doting daughter, as well!

Ch-ch-check it all out:

Khloé Kardashian

First and foremost, the proudest momma of them all.

The Good American founder is seriously so pumped online right now — and it’s all because of her daughter’s special day!

Writing on Instagram along with her full pic set showing True in a balloon-filled room, the Revenge Body host noted in part (below):

“You have changed my life in more ways than I ever could have dreamed of. You are my best friend. My greatest blessing. My entire world. Watching you grow up has been one of my greatest honors. Seeing life through your eyes is something so special. It’s something magical. I will cherish every moment I have with you forever. You are every dream I’ve ever had of becoming a mommy come True. Thank you for choosing me! God, thank you for blessing me with my angel.”

Awww! That’s seriously the sweetest thing EVER!

Ch-ch-check out Khloé’s full pic set to go along with it (below):

Love it!

Tristan Thompson

Tristan opted for a more low-key showing of love, but the video clip he shared of a topless True running to her basketballer daddy for help is super, super cute all the same!

As you can see (below), it’s very clear that the NBA star loves his Princess:

Kim Kardashian

Auntie Kim Kardashian shared her own picture tribute to True in an Instagram carousel, and in the caption gave us one super sweet detail: that the celebrated 3-year-old has specifically bonded very well with cousin Chicago West. Awww!

See how much Kim loves her “most polite” niece (below):

Kris Jenner

Momager Kris Jenner seriously can’t get enough of her grand babies! Truly, she is living the life with all these cute little kids swarming around all the time!

As you can see, Kris and True are two peas in a pod (below):

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner opted for a more low-key approach to giving out a birthday nod, but it’s clear that this pic set she posted was from the location of True’s Monday afternoon birthday party (below):

Party poppin’!!!

The Birthday Party

As for the party itself, it was a SCENE, y’all! It was a cousins party — exclusive and fun, with cookie decorating and more!

Oh, and there were…

Balloons EVERYWHERE!

Yeah, that.

Totally beautiful with lovely light pastel spring-time colors throughout the scheme and the perfect SoCal weather to go along with all of it. Awesome… and perfect for a 3-year-old!

Ch-ch-check out some of the picture highlights (below):

OMG! So adorable!

Love the party and LOVE the birthday wishes!

HBD, True! Enjoy your big day!

