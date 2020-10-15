True Thompson Is Having Separation Anxiety As Khloé Kardashian Returns To Work After Months Of Lockdown!

As summer turns to fall, parents all over the country are facing another “new normal” with the coronavirus pandemic as schools and offices start to open up again, for better or worse.

That struggle within hasn’t been any less challenging for celeb parents, either, as Khloé Kardashian has found out over the last few weeks. The 36-year-old admits it’s been tough to get back into the rhythm with work, as 2-year-old daughter True Thompson had grown accustomed to a lot of attention during quarantine.

The 36-year-old Good American founder and reality TV star is slowly starting to do more with her brands — much of it still virtual. But as she noted on a Zoom video partnership call this week with collagen brand Dose & Co., that doesn’t mean things have been simple.

The Revenge Body host admitted to what many parents are noticing now about a sudden new stress level at home as she starts to get back into the grind:

“I’m sure most moms feel this way. When I would have to leave to go to work, all of our kids kind of were almost getting anxiety being separated from us. They were so used to this undivided attention that when it was time for us to incorporate our routine back, the kids were almost freaking out. So it was [a] transition. But now, we’re in a really healthy, good place … And [without the pandemic and quarantine] I would probably never have gotten that much one-on-one time with her.”

That last part surely is one of the silver linings, indeed!

But we get it; Khloé and True were largely inseparable for the past six months, even more than they would’ve been in “normal” life without the pandemic. Now, the terrific toddler has already joined her cousins (inset, above) with pre-school work this fall, but we can’t imagine the anxiety and surprise for the poor girl with momma suddenly gone! Oh, no!

Thankfully, baby daddy Tristan Thompson is very much back in the picture in his relationship with Khlo-money. And he’s also available — at least for now — to be a doting dad to True while Khloé returns to being the boss babe in the boardroom.

The NBA hasn’t said when they may start their next season (2020-21); normally, games would be starting this month, but this past season’s Finals only just ended days ago, so, it’s going to be a little while. Earlier this week, league sources floated possible start dates in both December and January, according to ESPN, so it appears as though the proud papa will get at least a bit more in-person time with his daughter. Make it count!

Tristan’s presence aside, Khloé is also fortunate to have sisters Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner so close by in the El Lay area, along with ever-present momager Kris Jenner.

That geographical good fortune wasn’t lost on her as she recounted the fam’s COVID-19 quarantine experience, saying:

“We are really lucky because most people, I don’t think have this many cousins or if they have family, they’re out of state. The first month, none of us saw anyone. We just were in our own homes. And then once I think we all knew, ‘Okay, none of us are sick anymore. We’re all good,’ then we started incorporating the kids with one another. Them having that connection and that socialization is so important. They love it. Now, I try to set up activities every Saturday morning and it’s so fun. I probably have more fun than they do. They get so messy and just have the best time.”

Love it!

All about finding that mother-daughter time… even after going back to “normal” in some respects with work life!

What about U, Perezcious readers? Is this something you’ve been struggling with as you’ve gone back to work, or your kids have gone back to school?! Have any helpful tips to lessen the separation anxiety and stress in the littlest ones??

Sound off with anything you think might help, down in the comments (below)!

