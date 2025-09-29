Got A Tip?

Donald Trump Lashes Out At Ariana Grande After She Questions His Supporters!

Donald Trump Claps Back At Ariana Grande After She Grills His Supporters!

Donald Trump’s camp is clapping back at Ariana Grande. Because apparently the president is still affected by the words of a pop star…

ICYMI, the Wicked star reached out to Don’s supporters over the weekend with a thought-provoking question on Instagram. She reposted a serious query, asking whether their lives are truly any “better” since he took office more than 250 days ago, whether the suffering of marginalized groups and attacks on “free speech” have done anything to help grocery prices or the daily lives of the American people. You can see the post she shared on her Instagram Story (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by matt bernstein (@mattxiv)

Well, it seems the man himself has heard — and now his disciples are responding.

Related: Kanye West Gave Super Rare Apology For SNL Rant, Says Michael Che!

On Monday, Trump’s White House spokesperson Kush Desai fired back at Ariana. In a statement issued to TMZ, he said:

“Save your tears, Ariana, because President Trump’s actions ended Joe Biden’s inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investments. He even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande’s concert-going fans. Get well soon, Ariana!”

“Get well soon”? What the heck is that supposed to mean? Like she’s mentally ill for thinking Trump is doing harm and no good??

He really thought he was doing something, huh? It’s giving:

LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via r.e.m. beauty/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Sep 29, 2025 16:25pm PDT

