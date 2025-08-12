Turning Back Time: How Dr. Chobanian Helps Clients Look 20 Years Younger

There’s a moment many women reach in midlife where the mirror feels unfamiliar. The eyes look tired, the skin lacks its former glow, and a once-sharp jawline begins to soften. It’s not about wanting to look like someone else—it’s about reconnecting with the version of yourself that feels vibrant, expressive, and seen. That’s exactly what Dr. Susan Chobanian helps her patients reclaim.

Her approach to facial rejuvenation goes far beyond skin-deep. Through advanced facelift techniques, she restores structure, lifts what time has pulled down, and revives the natural vitality that often fades with age. She calls it addressing the “3 D’s of aging”—descent, deflation, and degeneration—and her results speak for themselves. Patients report looking up to 20 years younger, but more importantly, they feel more like themselves again.

“My goal is never to change your identity,” says Dr. Chobanian. “It’s to help you feel like a more youthful, refreshed version of who you already are.”

In a recent procedure featured on Instagram, Dr. Chobanian showcased a patient who came in feeling disconnected from her reflection. After a personalized facelift, her skin texture improved dramatically, her jawline returned, and her overall look softened without losing its character. The results were natural, graceful, and powerful.

The 3 D’s of Aging—and How Dr. Chobanian Treats Them

Descent – Gravity slowly pulls down the structures of the face, leading to sagging around the cheeks, jawline, and neck. Dr. Chobanian’s facelift repositions these features to where they naturally belong, lifting the face without creating an artificial “tight” look. Deflation – Age causes volume loss in key areas like the cheeks and temples, creating a hollow or tired appearance. Rather than relying on temporary fillers, Dr. Chobanian uses structural techniques to restore fullness and facial contour that lasts. Degeneration – Skin quality declines over time, resulting in rough texture, uneven tone, and a dull appearance. Alongside lifting and contouring, Dr. Chobanian’s procedures target skin health for smoother, brighter, more radiant skin.

How Long Does It Take?

While the results can last for over a decade, the procedure itself is relatively efficient. A standard facelift takes approximately 2.5 hours, and when combined with eyelid surgery, the full transformation is completed in 3.5 to 4 hours. The recovery is just a small window compared to the years of renewed confidence that follow.

A Real Patient’s Story

One patient, featured in Dr. Chobanian’s Instagram reel, came to the clinic feeling like she had aged beyond how she actually felt inside. Jowling, volume loss, and skin laxity were beginning to take their toll. After her customized facelift, her cheeks were lifted, her jawline defined, and her skin tone noticeably improved. Friends said she looked incredible—without ever guessing she’d had surgery.

This is the hallmark of Dr. Chobanian’s work: a refreshed, empowered woman who looks in the mirror and feels like herself again.

Not Just About Youth—It’s About You

For many women, the decision to get a facelift doesn’t come lightly. It’s often accompanied by fears: Will I still look like myself? Will it be obvious? What if I regret it? Others worry about downtime, scarring, or being judged for “going under the knife.” These concerns are real—and valid.

That’s why Dr. Chobanian prioritizes patient education and personalized care at every step. Her approach is centered on subtlety, safety, and self-trust. She takes time to explain the process, answer every question, and ensure each patient feels empowered—not pressured—about their choice. The result isn’t just a physical transformation, but a deep sense of ownership and renewed confidence.

At Dr. Chobanian’s practice, a facelift is never about chasing youth—it’s about restoring what’s been lost, enhancing what remains, and preserving your essence. Many women wait years before finally choosing to do something for themselves. But when they do, they often say it’s the best decision they’ve ever made.

If you’re considering facial rejuvenation, Dr. Chobanian’s approach ensures:

Results that look natural and preserve your identity

Subtle improvements in tone, symmetry, and expression

A graceful, rested look that still feels like you

Skin that looks healthier, brighter, and more vibrant

Before & After Photos

See the visual proof of what’s possible. This gallery features real transformations led by Dr. Chobanian—each one tailored to the individual.

Ready to Rediscover the Best Version of You?

You deserve to feel beautiful in your skin—at every age. Schedule a consultation with Dr. Chobanian and begin a journey that’s about honoring your past, celebrating your present, and confidently stepping into your future.

Visit susanchobanianmd.com to get started.

[Images via Susan Chobanian.]