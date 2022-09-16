The Way This Woman On TikTok Caught Her Man Cheating Is PRICELESS!

Now, this was a genius plan to catch an unfaithful partner red-handed!

A social media user named Michelle, who goes by the handle @michellefromsomewhere on TikTok, recently went viral on the popular platform after sharing the creative lengths she went to confront her boyfriend after finding out that he had cheated on her with another woman. What did she do, you may ask? Michelle explained to viewers that when she discovered the infidelity, she used her expert sleuthing skills to find the Facebook account of the mom of the woman with whom her man cheated. She then became close with her mother and joined her book club. Whoa!

And while attending an event at the woman’s home one day, Michelle witnessed the daughter bring her guy inside. Damn! Can you imagine what his face looked like when he noticed Michelle sitting there during the book club?! The TikToker went on to note in the comments section that “he was very quickly completely single” after the awkward moment. Along with the video of herself wiping away some brown lipstick while the song Crazy by Patsy Cline plays in the background, she also appropriately captioned the post:

“Lost a man gained some book recs”

Ha! You can ch-ch-check out the ah-mazing clip (below):

Such a power move! And yes, before anyone asks, Michelle confirmed she is a Gemini in another video. LOLz!

However, it turns out Michelle wasn’t alone in coming up with this genius scheme! She later cleared up some details in a follow-up post, saying the other woman and her mom helped plan the take down. Wow! She also clarified that the two had no idea about each other before they hatched out this big plan.

When the first video went viral, many people applauded Michelle in the comments section for the dedication to catching her now ex-boyfriend in the act. See some of the reactions (below):

“crazy I think you mean resourceful/cunning/incredibly smart”

“This is queen energy! The commitment, the patience. I hope he did NOT keep his cool”

“I am SCREAMING”

“This is the best thing I’ve ever heard”

“This is the level I aspire to be”

“How did her mother react though? The biggest scandal that book club ever had.”

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Would you go to these lengths to catch a cheating partner? Let us know in the comments below!

