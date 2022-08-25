Is Cheryl Burke EXPOSING Ex Matthew Lawrence For Cheating & Taking Viagra??

It sounds like Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence’s split may have been way nastier than we ever realized!!

On Wednesday, the Dancing With The Stars pro posted a scathing new TikTok all about how a romance came to a crashing end — and fans think she’s calling out her ex for cheating!! Oh, the drama!

Related: Demi Lovato & New Beau Jute$ ‘Smitten’ With Each Other

In the video, the dancer looked into the camera with a very frustrated expression as Adele belted “the last time” from When We Were Young in the background. Text written on the clip explained:

“When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hiding in a pair of his shoes…”

S**t! Seriously?! The 38-year-old was coy and didn’t name names, but she did suggest whoever f**ked up is never getting another chance with her, writing in the caption:

“The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever…#exessucks #thelasttime #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit”

Oof! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Quite the reveal!

Fans were quick to flood the comments with supportive messages — but most were just chiming in to speculate about who the slimy ex could’ve been. The general consensus?! Matthew!

The ‘90s heartthrob had been linked to Cheryl for years before she called things off and filed for divorce in February of this year, citing “irreconcilable differences” and their breakup date as January 7. They originally dated in 2007 before breaking up and rekindling their romance 10 years later. They tied the knot in 2019 — but their happily ever after didn’t last long.

It’s always sad to see a couple split after a second attempt! But maybe we shouldn’t be feeling so sorry for the actor?? Plenty of followers are ready to leave Matthew in the dust after what he potentially did to Cheryl. Those confident the Mrs. Doubtfire alum was the cheater in question wrote:

“It’s sad to think Matthew did that. Kind of dampers his image for me” “Boycotting everything Lawrence moving forward.” “Shots fired!!” “damn was she even worth it if he needed pills!? I’m so sorry”

LOLz!!

Related: Sylvester Stallone Is Getting Divorced Over A DOG?!?

Others offered words of wisdom for the Burke in the Game podcast host, who was visibly going through it:

“Limits are important. You’ve reached yours and you’re better off.” “Unfaithfulness is nothing to do with YOU! It’s all about THEM! You don’t need someone that can’t commit” “Broken trust is one of the hardest things to process. It hurts on a deep & personal level. Healing takes time.” “Don’t look back. Stay true to yourself.”

If you’re in the mood for even MORE tea, some even think the other woman in question might be Chilli from TLC, who Matthew was just spotted getting cozy with on a beach in Hawaii earlier this month. Oooooooh!! We’re listening! A few folks noted:

“I guess she’s talking about Chilli from TLC ” “Is this about the photos of Matthew and Chilli from TLC on their trip to Hawaii?”

Hmm. The pair are supposedly just friends (according to sources who spoke to TMZ), so… this remains nothing but a conspiracy theory… for now!

Other TikTokers aren’t positive the post is about the Boy Meets World alum at all, noting they broke up months ago, pointing out:

“Just cuz she shared this doesn’t mean it was Matthew but it could probably be don’t make assumptions ! She just gave us tea we never knew we needed ” “Didn’t they divorce in January why are people saying it’s Mathew??”

A source even told Page Six on Thursday:

“The post was intentionally not specific. Cheryl has been in abusive relationships in the past, and her reference to an ex could be any one of those subjects.”

True! But it’s a lot juicier when it’s Matthew. Just saying! We’ll have to wait and see if Cheryl decides to spill any more tea! For now, what do YOU make of this video? Who’s she calling out?!? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Cheryl Burke/Matthew Lawrence/Instagram]