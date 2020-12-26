Star College Football Player Reportedly Killed In 'Accidental Shooting' On Christmas Night

A star college football player has reportedly died after what is being termed as an “accidental shooting” overnight on Christmas night in Denton, Texas.

According to multiple reports, including from ABC 4 in Utah, University of Utah freshman football running back Ty Jordan has died. The outlet is citing family reports and “sources close to the player” who are reporting the athlete died of a gunshot wound late Friday night in Denton, Texas.

According to the Denton Police Department, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Avenue B in the north Texas city late Friday night. After investigating on scene, an individual was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound. Per the police, “preliminary investigation indicates the victim accidentally shot himself.”

Though police had not yet released the name of the victim, ABC 4 is reporting that a site called True Buzz Athletics confirmed that it was, in fact, Jordan. Furthermore, a woman who is reportedly Jordan’s cousin announced the death on social media late Friday night, apparently confirming the outlet’s reporting.

University of Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham released this statement early on Saturday:

“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan. Ty’s personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace.”

The school’s athletic director Mark Harlan added a statement, as well:

“We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of Ty Jordan’s passing early this morning and our thoughts and prayers are with those who loved him dearly, including the young men in our football program. Our priority is on supporting his family and the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our football program who are so deeply hurting right now. Coach Whittingham and I are working closely to provide support and resources for our Utah Football family in this extremely difficult time.”

Just days ago, Jordan was named the PAC-12 Freshman Player of the Year for his superb role starring as a member of the Utate Utes’ backfield during this coronavirus-impacted college football season. Just a freshman new to the team, Jordan nevertheless took on a significant role for the Utes during their solid season, rushing for 597 yards and six touchdowns after taking over the starting job in the third game of the season. In his final three games, he rushed for an impressive 468 yards against Oregon State, Colorado, and Washington State, drawing national attention to his impressive athletic ability.

As you can see (below), the Pac-12 just announced he’d won the award for Freshman of the Year in the esteemed college football conference:

It’s truly gut-wrenching to think somebody so young and talented, with such a bright future ahead, could be gone so soon, and in the blink of an eye. Just awful.

