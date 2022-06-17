Just Add Magic: Mystery City Star Tyler Sanders Dead At 18

A young star has been taken from us before he could even come close to reaching his potential…

Tyler Sanders passed away Thursday according to reports. The actor, known best for his Emmy-nominated role as Leo in Amazon Prime’s Just Add Magic: Mystery City, was only 18 years old… Such a tragedy.

The teen’s star was on the rise, scoring roles as young Jake Otto in Fear The Walking Dead and most recently in an episode of 9-1-1 Lone Star, where he played the son of a man with anger management issues:

Tyler passed away in his home in Los Angeles. It’s unclear at this time what caused his death at such a shockingly young age, but it has been reported that an autopsy is underway.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Sanders’ representative Pedro Tapia spoke of his client’s unfortunate passing:

“Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”

How heartbreaking that he was so young. He had already accomplished so much in his short career, even being nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2021.

Tyler started acting professionally at 10 years old and had already racked up an extensive list of credits which include the 2017 movie What About Barb? and the TV series The Rookie. He also filmed an unreleased pilot with Leah Remini in 2017.

The young man certainly had a promising and broad career ahead of him, even breaking into stand-up comedy in November 2021. He seemed to be very loved and respected by everyone he worked with.

Our hearts go out to the Sanders family and their loved ones at this unimaginable time of mourning.

R.I.P.

[Image via Instagram/Tyler Sanders/Amazon Prime/YouTube]