Universal Rollercoaster Rider Dead From 'Blunt Impact Injuries' -- Is It 'Manslaughter'??

What was supposed to be a fun day at Epic Universe turned into a horrible tragedy last week… and investigators are still trying to figure it out.

A man named Kevin Zavala was found unresponsive on September 17 after riding Stardust Racers at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida. Fellow guest Maria Fernandez, who rode the rollercoaster with the 32-year-old, told WKMG-TV that while on the ride, she heard a female voice start “screaming” for “help.” None of the riders knew what was going on at first, but when the attraction came to a stop, they soon realized this was a gravely serious medical emergency.

Fernandez said security ushered everyone off the ride, and she saw Zavala slumped over, bleeding, with his leg seemingly broken. OMG! Per WESH 2, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said off-duty deputies responded to a “man down” call from the theme park. An incident report stated that Universal Orlando Health Services was performing CPR on Zavala on the platform next to the tracks when deputies arrived. He was then rushed to the hospital, but he sadly did not make it. Zavala was later pronounced dead.

What happened on the ride, though? It’s what many following the story want to know. According to WKMG-TV, the medical examiner’s officer determined he died from “multiple blunt impact injuries,” and that “the manner of death is accident.” While the coroner says his death was accidental, the case isn’t over yet! Investigators are now looking into his death under the “manslaughter” statute in Florida! Whoa!

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office explained to WKMG-TV that law enforcement is determining if there is “any negligence” involved here:

“This is a death investigation. In cases which appear at first glance to be accidental deaths – which this case does – detectives must determine whether there is any negligence, whether criminal or non-criminal. Manslaughter is just the name of the catch-all statute covering deaths that are not natural. Through their investigation, detectives attempt to figure out IF there is any culpable negligence or a crime that occurred. And to accomplish this, we must let detectives follow the evidence and conduct a full and thorough investigation.”

But is this manslaughter? Could Universal be blamed??

For those who don’t know, Stardust Racers officially opened to the public just four months ago, on May 22, 2025, at Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe. The ride is a dual-launching racing coaster that reaches speeds up to 62 miles per hour and reaches a height of 133 feet along a 5,000-foot track! Whoa! Pretty intense!

Before opening, the ride reportedly underwent extensive testing and required 80 consecutive hours of perfect operation. Did it run flawlessly on the day Zavala died? Was it safe enough to be in operation? If so, why the injuries??

WKMG-TV reported President Karen Irwin of Universal Orlando Resort insisted in a letter to employees that internal findings confirmed the ride “functioned as intended,” and all the equipment was intact during the ride. Per WESH 2, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services also agreed the coaster was operating normally at the time of the incident, saying:

“The department’s current findings align with those shared by Universal after monitoring the same tests and reviewing the same information. The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

According to WKMG-TV, both of the state’s main theme parks — Universal and Walt Disney World — are exempt from state safety inspections. They conduct their own inspections and have their own protocols instead. However, they are required to report any injuries or deaths to the state. Since its opening, per the outlet, records show that only two other medical incidents occurred on the coaster — a 63-year-old man complained of dizziness, and a 47-year-old woman had a “visual disturbance.” They rode the coaster on different days, and they had pre-existing conditions. And so did Kevin…

An incident report obtained by the outlet revealed he had a “preexisting spinal injury.” It is unknown whether that contributed to the accident or not. But Universal Orlando’s safety guide states that Stardust Racers is “not for guests with back, neck or similar physical conditions.” Pictures from a GoFundMe setup for the family showed Zavala was in a wheelchair. See (below):

Kevin’s girlfriend reportedly confirmed to cops he was using a wheelchair and was taking medication. So… it sounds like Zavala shouldn’t have been on the ride in the first place due to his medical history. Should someone have stopped him?

Ultimately, the family just want answers. Their attorney Ben Crump told WESH 2 that they are “seeking full transparency, including the release of maintenance logs, inspection records, ride data, and video footage, to understand the circumstances surrounding Kevin’s death.” Whether the records and data will determine if there was negligence here, we’ll see.

Our hearts go out to Zavala’s family members. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

