One Uvalde Cop DID Try To Go In And Save His Teacher Wife -- But They Held Him Down & Stopped Him!

Every day we are getting new information on how the police failed the poor children of Robb Elementary School, and every bit of info that’s released makes the situation all the more horrific…

In a public statement released Tuesday, Texas law enforcement called the police response to the Uvalde school shooting an “abject failure” — as if we didn’t already know that! We’ve heard stories of the police refusing to cooperate and even how an off-duty agent rushed to do the job that police wouldn’t. It’s been obvious since the shooting happened that the response was a HUGE failure!

Now a new story is coming to light about how the husband of a school faculty member tried to save his wife — but wasn’t allowed to! During a Texas Senate hearing this week Colonel Steven McCraw, Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, explained how an officer of the Uvalde school district, Ruben Ruiz, tried to save his dying wife. The fourth grade teacher Eva Mireles was fatally shot by the gunman during the shooting, and heartbreakingly spent her last moments alive on the phone with her husband.

McGraw states in his testimony that Ruben received a call from his wife after she had been shot:

“We’ve got an officer, Officer Ruiz, whose wife called him and said she had been shot and she was dying.”

What a harrowing call to receive from anyone, especially a spouse… Col. Steve went on to describe how Ruiz tried to go into the school and save his wife, but was instead detained:

“And what happened to him, is he tried to move forward into the hallway. He was detained, and they took his gun away from him and escorted him off the scene.”

It’s unclear who detained Ruiz. After he made the call about his wife being shot, police didn’t enter the room until OVER AN HOUR later. Unfortunately, it was too late. By the time they shot the gunman, Mireles had passed away. She was only 44. So devastating…

The daughter of Eva and Ruben made a gut-wrenching post on Facebook in honor of her late mother:

“Mom, you are a hero. I keep telling myself that this isn’t real . I just want to hear your voice. I want everything back. I want you to come back to me mom. I miss you more than words can explain.”

Mireles was one of the 21 innocent people whose lives were taken that day, 19 of them being children in the age range of 9 to 11. The investigations are still ongoing as to why the PD took so long to enter the building, but one thing is certain — their careless actions and their continuous misconstruction of timelines and recitations has gone far enough. These mourning families deserve clear answers and justice for how they were repeatedly and so devastatingly failed!

[Image via YouTube/FOX 26 Houston/Family Of Eva Mireles]