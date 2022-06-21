Uvalde Police Could Have Stopped School Shooter In THREE MINUTES?!? Details From Shocking Report...

Let’s face it. We’ve known almost since the day it happened that Uvalde police failed the children of Robb Elementary school. But with every new revelation about the response to the school shooting it’s only gotten worse.

There was the report that police delayed going in because they wanted to wait for a key instead of breaking down the door. How about how police supposedly ran into the shooter, with his guns, before he even got in? And of course there’s the horrifying story a survivor told that cops outside the door told hiding kids to call out for help — and one did, alerting the shooter to her location, leading to her being shot and killed. All just despicable.

Now we finally have an official accounting from the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, and yes, it’s even more disgraceful than we thought.

Steve McCraw came to speak in front of a State Senate hearing on Tuesday, and his words were disastrous for the police department — as well as devastating for parents to hear. The Texas DPS head called the response an “abject failure” of law enforcement, spelling out the disturbing reality that police waited far, far too long — and all because they prioritized the lives of cops over the lives of defenseless children. He stated:

“The officers had weapons; the children had none. The officers had body armor; the children had none. The officers had training; the subject had none. One hour, 14 minutes and 8 seconds. That’s how long children waited, and the teachers waited, in Room 111 to be rescued.”

An hour and 14 minutes?! We’d heard 40 mins to an hour, but he’s saying 74 minutes! That’s not all. He has an estimate for how quickly, based on all the evidence at hand, the cops had everything they needed to take down the shooter:

“Three minutes after the subject entered the west hallway, there was sufficient number of armed officers wearing body armor, to isolate distract and neutralize the subject.”

Three… Three minutes…

That’s not all. According to the DPS, that report about waiting for the key? That was total B.S. The door to the classroom wasn’t even locked!

So what was district police chief Pete Arredondo really waiting on? McCraw added:

“I don’t mean to be hyper-critical of the on-scene commander. But those are the facts… this set our profession back a decade.”

Wow. See his fiery opening speech (below):

This seems in line with the latest information obtained by the press, such as the single frame of surveillance footage that shows police, heavily armed and armored, waiting in the elementary school hallway, timestamped nearly 20 minutes after the first shots were fired.

Safe behind cover. Just waiting.

This makes us so angry, our blood is boiling. How about you??

