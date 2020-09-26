Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartfelt Video Of Daughter Capri Remembering Her Late ‘Dada’ Kobe Bryant

Ever since Kobe and Gianna Bryant tragically passed away earlier this year, grieving momma Vanessa Bryant has been doing everything she can to get justice for her late husband and daughter while also keeping their memory alive at home.

On Friday, the 38-year-old widow shared a touching new Instagram video of her youngest child Capri, 15 months, calling out for her father, whom she barely spent much time with before he perished alongside eight others in a helicopter crash over Calabasas. It’s equal parts beautiful and heartbreaking, but totally worth a watch (below).

In the clip, the sweet tot is seen walking around the house in pink pajamas while holding a framed picture of the NBA legend and it’s obvious her momma has been making sure Capri knows how deeply loved she is.

“Coco, who’s that?” Vanessa asked, as her daughter responded, “Dada. Dada.” Mrs. Bryant added, “That is your dada. Dada, he loves you!” and we’re not crying, you’re crying…

Although the widow’s social media profiles have been made private, you can ch-ch-check it out here, courtesy of timely repost by Complex Sports:

Awww!

Wow, this one really gave us all of the feels. Moments like this remind us that in addition to getting her “Ko-ko Bean” namesake from her father, she’ll always have beautiful reminders of him to last her lifetime. Still, we wish that Kobe and Gianna were with us today instead of how they were taken from the world far too soon.

We continue to keep the entire Bryant family in our thoughts, now and always.

