Vanessa Lachey Sweetly Commemorates Anniversary Of Daughter Becoming a Taylor Swift Fan!

Vanessa and Nick Lachey have a major Swiftie on their hands!

On Saturday evening, the Love Is Blind host took to Instagram to share a major milestone in the Lachey home: the first anniversary of when her daughter Brooklyn became a Taylor Swift fan! In the SWEETEST post, Vanessa shared a carousel of pics from last August when she and Nick took the 9-year-old to see the Eras Tour performer at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The NCIS: Hawai’i star wore ahead-to-toe denim, while Nick sported a white shirt and jeans. Their little girl had on a cute pink and white dress with brown cowgirl boots and a jacket matching her mom’s. In her caption, Vanessa wrote:

“A year ago today, a “Swiftie” was born! Brooklyn really didn’t understand the impact of her music and had never been to a concert in a stadium! The look in her eyes was one I will never forget.”

Awww!

The 43-year-old continued:

“She respected the showmanship, the lights, the music vibrations, the storytelling and colors. We talked about Taylor’s work ethic, what it must have been like to get where she is and have 70k people singing along to her songs. I saw Brooklyn think of her own guitar lessons (that she loves and picked up before knowing Taylor). She felt the Love of music that Nick and I share… she was just in awe. As her Mama, I love this little music journey we get to have together! I also can’t wait for her first boyband crush!!! I got you, B and I follow the band’s tour with you! Haha!”

See the full post and scroll through all the adorable pics (below):

SO cute!

We’re sure Brooklyn will never forget that magical night either.

