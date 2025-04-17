68-Lb Man, Allegedly Held Captive By Stepmother For 20 Years, Speaks Out After Fighting His Way To Freedom

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A Connecticut man is speaking out after suffering two decades of horrific abuse at the hands of his stepmother.

Two months ago, police responded to a report of a house fire in Waterbury. When they arrived at the home, they made a shocking discovery: a 31-year-old man SEVERELY emaciated and locked away in a small bedroom. The man hadn’t hade any contact with the outside world… for 20 YEARS. He was allegedly imprisoned by his own stepmother Kimberly Sullivan (pictured above) all that time.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo told press after the rescue:

“In 33 years of law enforcement, this is the worst treatment of humanity that I’ve ever witnessed.”

The victim, who remains unnamed, is a 5’9” man who only weighed 68 pounds at the time of his rescue. JFC. On the poor man’s living conditions, Spagnolo added:

“It was worse than the conditions of a jail cell.”

The man had apparently not seen a doctor or dentist for any sort of care in years and was subjected to “prolonged abuse, starvation, severe neglect and inhumane treatment,” according to police.

But get this… The house fire?? It wasn’t just some fluke that ended up freeing him. Despite his condition, the victim told police HE started the fire using a lighter, hand sanitizer, and paper. He purposely set it to get help. According to an arrest affidavit, he said:

“I wanted my freedom.”

His freedom is exactly what he got, and now he’s speaking out.

In a statement released via nonprofit Survivors Say on Tuesday, the man, who is referring to himself only as “S,” detailed his nightmare:

“I am a survivor of more than 20 years of captivity and domestic abuse. I was held prisoner in my home from the time I was taken out of the fourth grade at age 11 until two months ago at age 31 when I purposely set the fire that helped set me free. I am speaking out today to begin the process of reclaiming my life and to have my say in how my story is told.”

Wow. Just wow. He continued:

“I am much better and stronger than I was the day the first responders carried me out of my home. I am beyond grateful for the care I have received since then. To all the health care professionals who have helped and nurtured me, thank you. In addition to all of your care, I appreciated the chance to have my first ever birthday party to celebrate turning 32.”

This poor guy… He specifically shouted out “the first responders, the law enforcement investigators and everyone who is working to hold those responsible for my abuse accountable,” before thanking the staff at domestic abuse treatment center Safe Haven Waterbury and everyone who donated to his GoFundMe to help aid in his recovery. He went on:

“I am grateful to the conservator and my attorney, who will help guide me through the legal process ahead. They have been invaluable to me, and I am grateful for their tireless support.”

The victim went on to say that his “whole story” will “perhaps” be told one day before asking for privacy:

“This isn’t just a story. It’s my life.”

Read his full statement (below):

Following Kimberly’s arrest in March, she was charged with assault in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, unlawful restraint in the first degree, and cruelty to persons and reckless endangerment in the first degree, according to a March statement from the ​​Waterbury Police Department. She’s since pleaded not guilty and was released on bond… And her attorney Ioannis Kaloidis firmly denies S’s allegations. In conversation with NBC Connecticut last month, the legal expert claimed:

“That is absolutely not true. He was not locked in a room. She did not restrain him in any way. She provided food, she provided shelter. She is blown away by these allegations.”

He added:

“We think as the evidence comes out, you’ll see that she’s not the villain she’s being made out to be. Absolutely not.”

So we should expect another explanation for her stepson being only 68 lbs and not having been outside for 20 years? You can hear more details of this brutal case (below):

We’re so happy S has been freed and had the bravery to speak out.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org

