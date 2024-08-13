Got A Tip?

Viral: News

This Viral Video Of Strangers Reacting To Surprise Beach Proposal Is SO FREAKIN' CUTE!

This Viral Video Of Strangers Reacting To Surprise Beach Proposal Is SO FREAKIN' CUTE!

This soon-to-be bride had her proposal filmed by total strangers — and the outcome will restore your faith in humanity!

Nicole Faith Cochrane was in for a surprise when her then-boyfriend, now-fiancé Taylor decided to craft a romantic beach proposal (location unknown). With tons of roses and a ring box in hand, the groom-to-be popped the question while other beachgoers looked onto the romantic scene from afar. What they didn’t know until after, though, was that one of the strangers was filming the whole thing for Nicole to check out later. Aww!

In the video, you can hear the strangers who were filming make comments about how romantic the scene was and how the couple were giving them “chills.” They even agreed to not cheer until after the proposal as to not interrupt the moment. Such a cool thing to do!

Nicole later posted the video to TikTok, where it’s garnered nearly a million likes! She wrote in the caption:

“Strangers filmed my engagement and then Airdropped it to me later, their commentary was so cute”

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

@itsnicolefaith

core memory engagaged #engagementday

♬ original sound – Nicole Faith ⚡️

So sweet! How thoughtful of those ladies, too!

TikTok is saying “this is girlhood,” and calling the proposal the “cutest thing” they’ve ever seen. And we agree!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Spyglass Entertainment/YouTube]

Aug 12, 2024 17:40pm PDT

