Student Arrested After 3 University Of Virginia Football Players Killed In On-Campus Shooting

A student at the University of Virginia has been arrested after allegedly shooting five people — three of whom died — in a horrific incident on the school’s Charlottesville campus late Sunday night.

According to reports, police detained the suspect on Monday morning following the mass shooting. The deceased victims were all star athletes on the UVA Cavaliers’ football team. They have since been identified as Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry.

The names of the other two students who were wounded in the incident have not been released. According to CBS News, they are receiving medical treatment, and in a press conference on Monday about the tragedy, UVA President Jim Ryan indicated one of those victims is in good condition, while the other is in critical condition.

According to Charlottesville Police, the suspect was listed as a member of the UVA football team in 2018, during his freshman year. It is unclear whether he was on the football team at any point in the years since. As for the three deceased young men, they were active members of the team, which most recently played a home game against the University of Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

Reports of the shooting first came in around 10:30 p.m. local time on Sunday night. Students near a parking garage on Culbreth Road on the campus reported hearing shots fired. Immediately, the university issued a “shelter in place” order and warned of a campus shooting. Cops descended on the scene, but at first, they could not locate the shooter. They warned students the shooter was “armed and dangerous” as officers swarmed campus to locate him.

UVA officials maintained the lockdown order through Sunday night and well into Monday morning. After the shooter was finally in custody hours later, the school finally lifted their shelter in place command. Now, police are investigating the shooting and the motive behind it.

According to Ryan’s Monday morning press conference, the three football players were part of a group that had gone on a Sunday evening class trip to Washington D.C. to watch a play. The incident reportedly happened as a bus “full of students” returned to campus, per Ryan’s press conference.

Tim Longo, the UVA Police Chief, said the suspect has since been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony. According to CBS News, police are still not certain about the motive behind the awful tragedy.

Amid the ongoing police investigation, Ryan asked only designated essential staff to report to campus for work. Later on Monday, UVA Police confirmed “a large police presence will remain” as authorities investigate:

UPDATE: The UVA shelter in place order has been lifted based upon a thorough search on and around Grounds. A large police presence will remain. — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

In his Monday morning press conference about the awful incident, Ryan said:

“This is a sad, shocking and tragic day for our UVA community.”

Here is the school president’s press conference, and more from the latest on the investigation:

Monday’s classes at UVA have been canceled. In addition, an on-campus men’s basketball game against Northern Iowa set for Monday night has been canceled, as well. UVA’s football team is scheduled to play Coastal Carolina in Charlottesville on Saturday. At this point, it is unclear whether that game will be played.

We send our condolences to the family, friends, loved ones, and teammates of the three men killed in this senseless act, and we send our best wishes for recovery for the two wounded victims.

R.I.P.

