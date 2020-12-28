This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Warm Wine For Wintertime – CBD Mulled Wine

Sangrias may be fine in the summertime, but once autumn ends, it’s time to simmer some mulled wine. A staple of European Christmas markets, mulled wine is a lovely drink to brew for family and friends during the holidays. Plus, since there are so many mulled wine variations, it’s easy to build a drink that suits your tastes.

As you’ve probably already guessed, we’re going to top our glass of mulled wine with a sprinkle of Tribe’s citrus-flavored CBD oil. Adding just a touch of our high-quality CBD oil may help ward off those achy wintertime joints.

CBD Mulled Wine Recipe

Although we now associate mulled wine with European Christmas markets, many historians believe the tradition of heating wine began a long time earlier. Indeed, according to the always accurate Wikipedia, Ancient Romans were the first to brew a batch of this spiced beverage.

With such a long history in multiple countries, it’s no surprise there’s no “standard” mulled wine recipe. Over time, each region developed its own style of mulled wine using whatever spices, herbs, and fruits they had access to.

While there are a few white mulled wines out there, the standard version calls for a dry red variety. Since you’re going to heat this CBD cocktail before serving, it’s best not to break out your expensive wines for this recipe.

Please note: you mustn’t boil your wine before serving. You only want this wine to simmer on a low setting to preserve the flavor and (of course) the alcohol content!

Ingredients

1 bottle of dry red wine

5 whole cloves

3 cinnamon sticks

¼ cup of brown sugar

Thin slices from one orange

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Directions

Pour wine into a medium saucepan over low heat

Add cloves, cinnamon, and brown sugar

Let this mix simmer on low and stir to dissolve sugar

Place orange slices into the mixture and leave them in for at least 10 minutes

Once warm, strain into a mug and garnish with an orange slice and a fresh cinnamon stick

Top with Tribe CBD oil

Remember, this is a super basic mulled wine recipe. There are loads of ways you could play around with the flavors in this drink, but here are a few ingredients to get you thinking:

Raisins

Cognac

Figs

Nutmeg

Cardamom

Star anise

Raspberry wine

Saffron

Honey

Apple

Agave syrup

Lemon

Pear

As you could see, there are plenty of mulled wine variations out there! Be sure to let us know what your favorite mulled wine recipe is on social media!

