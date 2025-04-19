Was This Rude? Garcelle Beauvais: Perez loves this! U? Related Posts Jax Taylor Gets Into Scary Fight With Brittany Cartwright Over Hookup With Pal Julian On The Valley! Brittany Cartwright BLASTS Jax Taylor For Still Being 'Super Controlling' After Their Breakup! From Real Housewives To Prison! Bravolebrity Sentenced To Serious Time Behind Bars! Brittany Cartwright's Plan To Make Sure Son Is In 'Good Hands' With Ex Jax Taylor After He Did 'So Much Damage' Amid Addiction Struggles CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Apr 19, 2025 10:45am PDT Share This Categories Bravo PerezTV Real Housewives Reality TV YouTube