Watch Ozzy Osbourne Get Real About The Downsides Of Fame In Vintage Footage!

Fame didn’t come without a price for Ozzy Osbourne.

In the wake of the Prince of Darkness’ saddening death, old footage has surfaced of him talking about the downsides of fame. The Black Sabbath rocker was featured in filmmaker Penelope Spheeris’ 1988 documentary The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years. In it, he talks about how with all the accolades, money, cars, and houses, come things like “divorces, management rip offs, fatigue, drugs, alcohol, hangovers,” and more. He pointed out:

“You’ve gotta go on after you’ve been up all night burning your bridges and you’ve gotta go, ‘Hi guys, it’s good to be back on stage!’ You’re feeling like crap inside.”

Related: Ozzy’s Final Social Media Post Will Break Your Heart

He also admitted if it weren’t for rock and roll, he probably would have been in “prison”! Ch-ch-check out the vintage clip (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Criterion Collection (@criterioncollection)

Rest in peace, Ozzy.

[Images via New Line Cinema/Tubi & Ricky Swift/WENN]