Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Personally Perez

We Found The Hidden Waterfalls Of Los Angeles And We Got DANGEROUSLY Lost! Super Scary! | Perez Hilton And Family

Wish we were joking or exaggerating, but we truly got very lost while hiking. We made a critical mistake that caused that AND we learned some very valuable lessons! And, thankfully, we did manage to make it to the Santa Ynez Waterfall in Topanga State Park. It was a beautiful and nerve-wracking outing! Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

After we got home we enjoyed some of our much-NEEDED CBD gummies and some of our muscle relief gel from MyTrue10.com

CLICK HERE to watch more of Perez’s family videos!

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Dec 09, 2022 06:30am PDT

Share This