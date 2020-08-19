Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s Star Arrested In Family Murder Plot!

It’s been four years since Welcome to Sweetie Pie‘s star Miss Robbie‘s grandson Andre Montgomery was tragically shot to death, but there’s been a new development: her son has been arrested in connection with the murder!

James Timothy Norman (pictured above with his mugshot), who starred on the former OWN show alongside his mom, was booked and charged Tuesday morning for conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities (a cellphone) in the commission of a murder-for-hire, resulting in death.

Related: Teen Restaurant Hostess Brutally Attacked For Enforcing COVID-19 Protocols

According to case documents obtained by TMZ, prosecutors say Norman took out a $450k life insurance policy on his 18-year-old nephew in 2014… before working with Terica Ellis, a woman charged with the same crime, to allegedly conspire to kill Andre. It’s claimed the reality TV star and the exotic dancer communicated on burner phones in the days leading up to his death.

Federal authorities allege Ellis told Montgomery she was coming to St. Louis, and the day before his murder, Norman flew to the Missouri city. On March 14, 2016, Ellis and Norman were in communication, including immediately after she learned of his nephew’s location.

Phone location information from Ellis’ burner cell puts her in the area of the murder at the time of the teen’s death.

She then allegedly called Norman before leaving town for Memphis, Tennessee, depositing over $9,000 in cash into different bank accounts. Prosecutors add Miss Robbie’s son phoned the life insurance company to collect on the $450,000 policy. What a terrible story!! The investigation is still ongoing, but we can only hope justice is served!

[Image via James Timothy Norman/Instagram & Madison County Detention Center]