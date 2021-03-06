New Romance Alert! Wendy Williams Cozying Up With A 'Real Gentleman' -- Here's What We Know

Seems like Wendy Williams has found a new romance — with the man she met on the February 26 episode of her talk show during a segment called Date Wendy!!

On March 6, the television personality posted an Instagram photo with her latest apparent beau, Mike Esterman, and the pair looked super cozy and cute. In the pic, the 56-year-old has her head pressed against Mike’s cheek, and they’re definitely exuding two people who want to be together. Love it!

Related: Relationship Between Kristin Cavallari & Jeff Dye Heating Up As They Get More Serious While ‘Taking It Really Slowly’

In the post caption, she wrote:

“Mike & I are having fun!! I’m glad he’s a REAL gentleman. But @RandyJackson, @birdman & @MarioLopez have tried to block my collards, fried chicken, shrimps, yams, beans, soul roll, Mac & cheese, fish, rice, oxtail & my #carrotcake! We WILL discuss once I gather myself.”

D’awwww!!

Ch-ch-check out the full IG post here:

And, seriously, who says that true love can’t be found on television?

Back in February, Wendy had three contestants on Date Wendy — one of which, of course, was Mike — and the two discussed their interests. Specifically, she asked him why he’d be the one for her.

And his response was priceless, y’all. He said:

“It seems like we have a lot in common. I’m a guy that loves to have fun and you seem like the same type of fun person that I would love to get to know, and if you’re feeling the fever I’ve got a prescription.”

AAAAHH! Welp, sounds like he’s curing her fever, then??

With that answer, Wendy instantly chose the home improvement worker, and he responded with SO much excitement:

“No way! You serious? I get the chance to meet Wendy in person? By the way, it’s a beautiful dress you got there and I’m not just saying that.”

All the hearts!

Anyway, it sounds like they’ve been hanging out ever since. Not only did Wendy post this pic on IG, but the pair have also been spotting out and about in New York, too. On March 4, the pair were spotted together at the CORE Club — both in winter jackets and masks — spending time together on a sweet date.

Yeeeeah, that’s some TV dating gone absolutely right!!

You can watch THAT episode right here:

But what do you think, Perezcious readers?! Is it too soon to say that Wendy may have found her perfect guy? Or is this a match made in virtual heaven??

[Image via Wendy Williams/Instagram & WENN/Instar]