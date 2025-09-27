Prince Harry Slams 'False' Claims About King Charles Reunion -- And Those 'Sabotaging' Reconciliation Efforts!

Prince Harry is pushing back against recent reports about his reunion with King Charles! The message is scathing!

Back on September 10, the Duke of Sussex met with the monarch at Clarence House in London for the first time in person in over a year. The meeting lasted only about 55 minutes, but it’s a step toward a reconciliation between the father and son. At least that is what we thought at first. New details about the meeting came out this week, and it sounds like Harry didn’t receive a warm welcome from dear old dad!

A report from The Sun on Friday claimed their sit-down was “distinctly formal.” In fact, the formalities of the reunion reportedly shocked Harry. The outlet alleged he even joked that he felt more like an “official visitor” than a family member. Oof! Harry’s chances of fixing their relationship anytime soon don’t look great – if this were true! But according to Prince Harry, the new report is not!

The Archewell founder issued a heated statement, saying the claims are “categorically false.” He also slammed those trying to sabotage his efforts to mend the fences with Charles! Whoa! A spokesperson for the 41-year-old royal told People on Saturday:

“Recent reporting of The Duke’s view of the tone of the meeting is categorically false. The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son.”

It looks like Harry doesn’t think that interview defending his bombshell memoir Spare – again – is what sabotaged any hopes of them reconciling! The spokesperson also confirmed Harry gave his dad a framed photograph as a gift, but said it was NOT of Harry or Meghan Markle, as the report initially suggested:

“Presumably, those same sources have also chosen to disclose that gifts were exchanged. While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity, we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over, however, the image did not contain the Duke and Duchess.”

It likely was a picture of Charles’ grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, whom he has not seen in more than three years. We did hear that Harry showed pics and videos of them during the meeting. Turns out he got to keep one, too! We bet that photo went on his desk!

That’s all Harry had to say about the meeting — for now. But he made it crystal clear he won’t stand for anything getting in the way of his efforts to make up with Charles! What are your reactions to the statement, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

