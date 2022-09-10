What Will Happen To Queen Elizabeth's Corgis??

Queen Elizabeth II‘s love for animals — especially her many dogs — was boundless. But after her passing, what will happen to her beloved corgis?

Her Majesty got her first corgi in 1933 for her eighteenth birthday, which she named Susan, and her love for the breed only grew since then. In her lifetime she owned more than 30 of the cattle dogs and even bred them for a while before she stopped in 2015 saying she didn’t want to “leave any behind” in the event of her death. The monarch even played a big role in creating a new breed called the dorgi — a mix of a dachshund and corgi!

After the late Prince Philip passed last year, the Queen was gifted two new corgis by Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie which were named Muick and Sandy. She also got a new dog for herself and broke her own rule, a cocker spaniel pup which she named Lissy.

Yeah, lots of dogs! In fact, ahead of her passing, royal biographer Ingrid Seward spoke to Newsweek and said her dogs were her ultimate love:

“She loves animals and she absolutely adores dogs. She always has done, they were her first love and they will be her last.”

Aww!

Clearly her animals held a special place in her heart, so they must be taken care of as she would see fit! But what does that mean for all of her pups (and her reported “more than 100” horses)?

Well, we will probably never know in our lifetime as the 96-year-old’s last will is likely to be kept under wraps for many years. Just like her late husband’s won’t be unsealed for nine decades, according to a judge last year. But still, speculation is high as to what will come of the corgis and spaniels. Ingrid believes they may go back to the person who gave them to her, as she told the outlet:

“I imagine the dogs would be looked after by the family, probably [Prince] Andrew [as] he’s the one that gave them to her. They’re quite young, the corgi and the dorgi.”

Meanwhile, a British journalist named Penny Junor suggested in her 2018 book All The Queens Corgis the care of the pets would fall upon Queen Elizabeth’s staff:

“Care of the dogs has fallen sometimes to footmen but mostly to the queen’s trusted dressmaker, assistant and right-hand woman, Angela Kelly; and to her equally trusted page of many years standing, Paul Whybrew, who was seen walking with the queen and the dogs in the James Bond spoof. Both are fond of the dogs, have unfettered access to the Queen and are said to be very close to her.”

Royal biographer Joe Little agrees with both sentiments — he thinks the pups will be cared for by staff before eventually being adopted by Her Majesty’s children:

“Princess Anne has had corgis of her own in the past. The two most recent additions came from the Duke of York and his daughters, so perhaps they could go to him. It’s unlikely that they’ll be split up.”

One thing is for certain, though. All of the Queen’s pets will surely be given the best care and loved for many years, just as she would want.

What do YOU think is going to happen to her pets — especially her iconic corgis? Will they go back to the family, or will the responsibility fall upon her closest workers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

