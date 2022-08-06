What's Better: Chick-fil-A or Raisin Cane's? Our Tasting Test! Plus, Piff The Magic Dragon In Las Vegas! | Perez Hilton And Family

Raising Cane‘s is big in Las Vegas! We had never been before – until today! They have a huge new location on The Strip, which is very fancy. We show you around and, more importantly, tell you if their chicken fingers and sandwiches are any good. The talented and lovely Jen Kramer joined us for dinner and did some up-close magic for the kids. So fun! And, afterwards, we all went to see Piff The Magic Dragon‘s residency at the Flamingo! He’s come a very long way since we first met him many many many years ago doing magic at a restaurant in Sin City. Our review of his show – and more! Watch!

