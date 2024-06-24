Charli XCX Tells Her Fans To Stop Targeting Taylor Swift After This SUPER Inappropriate Chant Went Viral!

Charli XCX thinks her drama with Taylor Swift has gone too far!

If you’ve been following, there’s been a bit of beef between the two musical artists’ fandoms in recent weeks after the release of the 31-year-old’s newest album Brat. Immediately upon hearing Sympathy Is A Knife, listeners were CONVINCED that it was about the 34-year-old and her relationship with Matty Healy. Those rumors were quickly refuted by insiders saying the song was about another The 1975 love interest, but the tension didn’t stop there, unfortunately.

When Charli’s album Brat was rising on the charts in the U.K. after its release, Tay Tay suddenly released a U.K. exclusive version of The Tortured Poets Department, which fans believe was her pushing the 360 singer down in order to claim another number one. Fan wars started online between Swifties and Angels — but now, things have gone a bit too far!

A fan made the Von Dutch songstress aware of some fans at her show in Brazil chanting “Taylor is dead!” And she was NOT happy to hear this. We can imagine! What an awful thing to say! Fan arguments should never be going in this direction! Charli was quick to share a message to her Instagram Stories shutting those fans down:

“Can the people who do this please stop. Online or at my shows. It is the opposite of what I want and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in this community. I will not tolerate it.”

Hopefully now things will calm down between these two fandoms. Tay has yet to address any of the feud rumors, but it’s good to see Charli stand up against this kind of unacceptable behavior, ya know?! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

