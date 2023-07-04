Suspicious White Substance Found In White House Over The Weekend Confirmed To Be COCAINE?!

Back on Sunday, the White House in Washington, DC was briefly evacuated after a suspicious white powder was found in one area of the hallowed presidential home.

And now, after Secret Service agents and federal investigators hurriedly tested the substance to determine what it was, they have made their reveal: it was cocaine.

WTF??

Obviously, the evacuation itself was scary enough. On Sunday evening, visitors and staffers alike were briefly ushered out of Joe Biden‘s presidential home after a suspicious white substance was found on the grounds. The DC Fire Department was called, along with EMS and a Hazmat team from the district’s official government body.

Related: Donald Trump Blames Joe Biden For His Indictment!

At the time of the incident, a Secret Service spokesperson said this to Fox News Digital:

“US Secret Service Uniform Division Officers located an unknown item on the White House complex. As a precaution, the White House grounds were evacuated, and the DC Fire Departments Hazmat team responded.”

Well, now we are learning more.

According to the Washington Post, TMZ and others in new Tuesday morning reports, an audio transmission that went out over police and fire dispatcher radios on Sunday night has confirmed that the substance found in the White House was actually cocaine.

The transmission indicated that officials apparently tested the suspicious substance to be sure, and one fire official could be heard saying this over the radio following the application of the color-based testing kit:

“We have a yellow bar saying cocaine hydrochloride.”

Whoa!

The Washington Post and others captured the transmission in real time, and confirmed it was sent at 8:49 pm local time from the White House on Sunday evening. You can listen to it for yourself HERE.

Related: Flashback To When Elon Musk Got Butthurt Over Joe Biden’s Popularity!

Obviously, it’s unclear — and very concerning — how cocaine could have gotten into an area of the West Wing “that President Biden frequents a lot on the job,” per TMZ. Beyond that, all agents will say about where it was found is that the cocaine was discovered “in a work area.” Huh…

For what it’s worth, President Biden was not in the White House over the weekend much at all, and specifically he was not at home in the building during the actual evacuation on Sunday night.

For now, per the WaPo, officials are doubling down on that quickie test to be sure the substance actually is cocaine, like they suspect. It sounds like there is no concern with it being any kind of poison, or an incendiary device left for some terroristic purpose or whatever.

So, that’s good, at least? Jeez. But now, officials must look into how it got there, who put it there, and why…

Here’s more on the developing story, if you’re curious (below):

So wild and unexpected. And scary!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MSNBC/YouTube/Queen City News/YouTube]