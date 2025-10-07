Whoopi Goldberg Suggests Everyone Go To The Super Bowl In Brownface To Confuse ICE

Whoopi Goldberg has a suggestion for anyone going to the Super Bowl.

The sporting event has amassed an overwhelming amount of backlash ever since Bad Bunny was announced as the Halftime Show performer. Why? Because some football fans don’t want to see a Latin performer take over their precious Super Bowl stage… Even though as a Puerto Rican native, Bad Bunny is an American citizen!

The 31-year-old has vowed to represent his culture and Latinos and Latinas all around the world at the most watched TV event of the year with his Spanish-language music. And in response, Donald Trump’s appointees have promised to deploy ICE agents at the event to round up anyone they perceive to check their boxes.

Most recently, the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed as much while discussing the upcoming game on The Benny Show. Over the weekend, she claimed ICE agents will be present “because the Department of Homeland Security is responsible for keeping it safe.” She added:

“Yeah, we’ll be all over that place. We’re going to enforce the law. I think people should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless they’re law-abiding Americans who love this country.”

When asked if she thinks the NFL is sending a message to Trump by booking Bad Bunny as Super Bowl LX’s performer, she dished:

“They suck and we’ll win and God will bless us, and we’ll stand and be proud of ourselves at the end of the day, and they won’t be able to sleep at night because they don’t know what they believe and they’re so weak. We’ll fix it.”

BREAKING: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem CONFIRMS that ICE will be at the Super Bowl and enforcing at the Bad Bunny Halftime Show. “We’ll be all over that place. We are going to enforce the law. You shouldn’t be coming to the Super Bowl unless you are a law abiding American citizen.”… pic.twitter.com/r4GbYd4CZZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 3, 2025

The ladies at The View have since gotten a hold of the footage, and have THOUGHTS.

During Monday’s episode, Joy Behar recapped Noem’s plan:

“She’s threatening to go to the Super Bowl when Bad Bunny is there and round up all these people who are illegal immigrants. Do you think that she would go if it was Garth Brooks or Eminem or Taylor Swift or any other white person?”

And that’s when Whoopi proposed… An idea. She suggested to viewers:

“Here’s the thing: everybody get a little cocoa butter, sit in the sun. That’s the first thing. And then — and this is the only time you can probably ever do this — give yourself a Latin accent. And just see if she can tell who’s who.”

Ummmmm… On X (Twitter), users have had a heyday discussing the suggestion:

“‘Wear blackface to confuse ICE’ was not on my BINGO card” “Omg. Can’t believe this is real.” “Whoopsie is advocating ‘brown face’?” “I don’t think they realize just how racist this sounds”

However others have begun pointing out a likely result: instead of not detaining anyone because they can’t tell who’s who, ICE would likely detain ANYONE involved:

“Ah yes, the classic strategy: confuse federal law enforcement by faking your identity at a football game. What could possibly go wrong?” “that’s just wild, it’s going to be a massive arrest”

After Whoopi’s controversial sentiment, Joy chimed in to compare the suggestion to an act of solidarity during World War II:

“During the nazi occupation, one country — I believe it was Denmark or Norway — everybody put the Jewish star on, and they didn’t know who was Jewish and who was not.”

It’s absolutely insane that in 2025 we’re having to consider deploying tactics used over 80 years ago to protect Jewish people from nazis, only now to protect Latin people from ICE. Although with the horrible history of racism and Blackface in this country and the current state of race relations, Whoopi’s suggestion doesn’t quite hit the same marks. It might even end up causing more harm than good by unleashing a taboo beast that we can picture some abusing.

What are YOUR reactions to this idea, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

