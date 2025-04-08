Why Ben Affleck Is Wearing A Wedding Ring Again -- It's Not For J.Lo!

Got A Tip?

What is Ben Affleck doing?!

For a window of a couple months during the Jennifer Lopez breakup, we didn’t know what the heck was going on with the guy. That wedding ring would come off and on, everyone would speculate about if the marriage was really done or had a chance to rebound.

Lately, though, he’s been much more solid. Thanks in part to the support of other ex Jennifer Garner, he seemed to get his stuff together and has seemed happy and healthy. But that also meant being definitively single — that ring hasn’t made an appearance in a looooong time. Then we heard there were paparazzi pics over the weekend in which he was wearing a gold band again, and fans were perplexed.

We mean, if anything his will they/won’t they is more with Garner now! So what’s with the ring? It’s a prop!

Yep, the pics were of Ben on the set of his new movie! In Animals, his first writer/director/star vehicle without Matt Damon since 2016’s Live By Night, Affleck plays a politician whose son gets kidnapped. A married politician. Yeah, that’s just his costume wedding ring for the movie. He wasn’t being filmed at the time since he was taking a smoke break outside — but he was still in full costume, including the ring.

So that clears that up.

Of course, while he may not be wearing a ring to signify his commitment to either Jennifer, it is a link to his onscreen wife — who just so happens to be played by his longtime crush Gillian Anderson! We’ve heard they have some great chemistry… so if he happens to have yet another set romance like back in the Gigli and Daredevil days, don’t say we didn’t warn ya!

Apr 08, 2025 06:15am PDT

