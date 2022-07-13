Why Did Jill Zarin Get So Boring? Real Housewife All-Star Tamra Judge Tells Me… | Perez Hilton

Podcast time! Watch tomorrow on our @PerezHilton YouTube or CLICK HERE to listen NOW on Apple Podcasts! Diving deep into the Lea Michele and Beanie Feldstein drama! Jen Shah‘s going to prison! Chatting with RHOC alum Tamra Judge! Ricky Martin‘s legal troubles! Doja Cat‘s beefing with a teenager – ridiculousness! Shawn Mendes postpones his tour! Elon Musk having more babies! Machine Gun Kelly foolishness and MORE! CLICK HERE to listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker at PerezPodcast.com
Jul 13, 2022 14:36pm PDT