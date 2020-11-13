The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Trailer Will Make You Laugh AND Cry! Watch HERE!

Now THIS is powerful stuff!

HBO Max is hosting a special reunion event for the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and judging by the trailer that star Will Smith released on Friday morning, you’re not going to want to miss this at all!

Set to stream on the digital outlet starting November 19, the entire cast is back together in a very familiar setting to discuss the show’s popularity and cultural impact now 30 years later. And no stone goes unturned…

Wow! Nostalgia and great memories, but also relevant to today and very well-shot and produced!

