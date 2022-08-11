Woman Allegedly Poisoned Husband With Drano -- And He Caught It On Hidden Camera!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A California woman allegedly took the concept of “food poisoning” to a disturbing new level.

According to reports, Yue Yu (above) was arrested on August 4 after her husband busted her on camera allegedly putting Drano in his beverage in an effort to poison him.

The victim, Jack Chen, reportedly told police he began to detect a chemical taste in his lemonade earlier this year. A doctor later diagnosed him with two stomach ulcers, gastritis, and esophagitis — and he soon developed suspicions that his wife of 10 years was behind it all.

To support his hunch, Jack set up a surveillance camera in their family home, which captured video evidence of the dermatologist apparently doing exactly what he feared: spiking his drink with a splash of drain cleaner! He recorded her doing it on three different occasions!

A release from the Irvine Police Department stated:

“Just after 6 p.m., Irvine Police Detectives interviewed the suspect, 45-year-old Yue Yu, and served a search warrant at the home she shares with the victim. Yu was arrested for poisoning her husband and booked at Orange County Jail.”

Thankfully, Jack is expected to recover despite suffering from “significant internal injuries,” police added. Meanwhile, Yu — who also goes by Emily — was released on $30,000 bail following her arrest.

Mission Heritage Medical Group, the practice where Yu serves as the director of dermatology, told ABC News in a statement:

“This incident is a domestic matter which occurred in Irvine, and we want to reassure our community that there has been no impact on our patients.”

Jack’s lawyer Steven Hittelman described Yu’s alleged murder plot as “horrific” and “methodical,” telling Good Morning America:

“This is an incredibly intimate way to commit a murder. She had to know what his routine was, what his preferences were. A methodical, intimate, horrific way to murder someone.”

Chen is filing for divorce against Yu and is requesting full custody of their two kids. In court docs, he accused his wife of “yelling, insulting, verbally abusing, hitting, pushing, pulling, and being emotionally abusive” toward their two children. The father also reportedly filed a domestic violence temporary restraining order against his wife on August 5, both for himself and on behalf of their kids.

However, Yu’s attorney told ABC his client “absolutely and unequivocally denies ever having attempted to poison her husband or anyone else.” She also denied the abuse claims, with the lawyer adding:

“We are very concerned that these false allegations are being used by her husband to gain an advantage in the divorce case against her that he has recently filed.”

Hmm… we can’t speak to the child abuse claims, but girl’s gonna have a hard time defending herself from this video footage — which you can see for yourself in the clip (below):

Yu’s next court appearance is set for November. What do U think will come of this?

